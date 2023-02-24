VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Rawhide baseball organization is hosting its annual job fair Saturday, Feb. 25.

Multiple positions are available including cooks, bartenders, runners, ticket office staff, and retail positions.

The hiring event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Potential job candidates can fill out an application online before the job fair.

Applicants are also asked to bring their resumes. The Visalia Rawhide season opener is on April 11.

Tickets are available on the Visalia Rawhide website.