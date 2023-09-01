VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) — The city of Visalia was recently recognized by Travel + Leisure magazine as a top pick for neurodiverse travelers.

The city was the first to become a Certified Autism Destination. Staff at hotels and attractions in the city are trained to help better serve people with autism.

The training includes the development of communication skills, awareness of common sensitives, triggers, and de-escalation skills.

The city has several locations and businesses designated as certified autism centers.