Valley Made Manufacturing Summit kicks off at Fresno Convention Center on Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Valley Made Manufacturing Summit kicked off Thursday morning at the Fresno Convention Center showcasing the Valley’s history of manufacturing and its future.

CEO of the San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance, Genelle Taylor Kumpe, says the alliance exists to, “represent and advocate for the 53 hundred manufactures that are in the Valley, and also the 110 thousand great jobs they provide here in the Valley.”

Kumpe says the expo began at 7:30 Thursday morning and will end at 5:30 p.m. The event will include breakout sessions, various speaker presentations and a happy hour for manufacturers to network and celebrate the event as a whole.

“We represent over 15 billion of the Valley’s gross domestic product and we are so happy to bring everyone together today,” Kumpe says.