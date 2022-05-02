FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Valley Children’s Hospital is hosting two job fairs this week to fill nursing positions at the hospital.

The first job fair is being held virtually Tuesday, May 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In-person interviews will be held at the hospital Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The hospital is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $15,000 for eligible applicants. The hospital is currently hiring NICU, PICU, acute care, periop, emergency, and ambulatory RNs. New graduates are also welcome.

An interested job candidate can RSVP online.