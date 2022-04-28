FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The San Joaquin Valley Air District is launching a new pilot program to create a network of clean air centers.

Similar to cooling centers, the clean air centers would provide residents a safe place on poor air quality days, particularly due to smoke from wildfires and other smoke events.

The pilot program provides grants for portable air cleaners to schools, community centers, senior centers, sports centers, libraries, and other buildings accessible to the public.

The program launches on May 1.

More information is available on the San Joaquin Valley Air District’s Website.