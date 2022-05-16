FRESNO, Calif. — (KSEE) – UC Merced Children’s Opera is returning to in-person performances with its new opera “How to be a Superhero.”

Opera director Jennifer Samuelson says the play is about “finding your dreams, holding on to them, and how your dreams can actually be a superpower.”

The UC Merced Children’s Opera invites school-age children to the UC Merced campus to experience the campus and enjoy a performance with a message.

Live outdoor school performances run Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. each day at the Wallace-Dutra Amphitheater.

All registered classes will receive a curriculum packet.

Registration is available online on the UC Merced Children’s Opera website.

A virtual “opera-tunity” is available via Youtube link for classrooms to enjoy. And a free community performance will be held Friday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m.