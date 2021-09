FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In less than a month, one lucky person will be the winner of the 2021 Granville Home of Hope. The tickets are now on sale.

For $100 you have a chance at winning a Granville home, valued at over $500,000. It’s in the gated canvas on the Bluffs neighborhood at Copper River Ranch in northeast Fresno. 100% of this year’s proceeds will benefit 11 local charities.



You can buy tickets by clicking here or calling (559) 440-8388. The grand prize drawing is scheduled for Oct. 13.