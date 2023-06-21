FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Legendary pop-reggae band UB40 is scheduled to perform at the Saroyan Theatre on July 23.

The band is celebrating its 45th anniversary with an international tour and new album titled UB45. The band started in 1978 and released several hit songs including “Red Red Wine” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do.”

The current lineup features new lead vocalist, Matt Doyle. He took over for previous frontman Duncan Campbell who retired due to health issues. The new album will feature re-recordings of the band’s classic songs in addition to new material.

Tickets to see UB40 perform live in Fresno range from $38 to $263. For more information, click here.