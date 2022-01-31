The 40th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon Super Quiz is coming

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 40th annual Fresno County Academic Decathlon Super Quiz is days away. The event, hosted by the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, will feature 23 teams competing on the theme “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”

Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Dr. Michele Copher spoke on KSEE24 on Monday about the competition.

The Academic Decathlon teams are made up of 12 competitive students with GPAs ranging from under 1.00 to over 4.0. Over $8,000 in scholarships will be awarded to participating students.

The event is on Feb. 5 and starts at 2:00 p.m. You can it on CMAC2 Education Channel, or go to at cmac.tv/edu.