Students giving back by donating blankets, space heaters to Traver families without heat this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A group of students have teamed up to make sure families in a small Tulare County town stay warm during the holidays.

As part of the Tulare County Office of Education’s ‘Step Up Youth Challenge,’ Traver Joint Elementary School teacher Elizabeth Rodriguez says 11 students came up with the idea of donating blankets and space heaters to families without heat.

“This year when we came together, we said, ‘What does our community need? What does our school need?” explained Elizabeth.

Elizabeth says the group, made up of 6th and 8th graders, wanted to make a positive impact for families that have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the challenge, Elizabeth says the students will be donating space heaters and making blankets for about 70 families.

Fresno Kiwanis Club President David Rodriguez says the organization is supporting the students during the project and he is encouraging the community to do the same.

“Really what we’re asking is for the community to step up and help support her and her kids in putting this on,” said David.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the students buy materials for the project.

Donations can also be dropped off in person at Traver Joint Elementary School.