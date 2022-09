FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second annual Rock to Rebuild event is set for Saturday, September 3. The event was created in remembrance of the Creek Fire.

It supports survivors of the devastating 2020 fire, that started on September 4. It burned more than 379,000 acres and devastated the Shaver Lake community. The event also benefits the non-profit organization rebuild our Sierra.

The event will feature music, food, a craft fair, and special guest speakers.