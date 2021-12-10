Pop-up market benefits Marjorie Mason Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A new flea-style “Mercantile Market” in Fresno will be popping up Saturday for the first time.

The owner of “The Lot” said she is looking forward to bringing together unique local small businesses for an opportunity to shop and benefit the Marjorie Mason Center.

“We are all local. And we are going to keep the charities local. So we want to highlight all small businesses,” said Shaundra Sanborn. “And showcase what this community really has to offer.”

Sanborn said she plans to host these pop-up markets monthly with this one being the first one ever.

There will be a fitness class that will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

There will also be mimosas and other food and drinks along with vintage and hand-crafted goods and stylish clothing.

The Lot’s Mercantile Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 117 North H Street in Fresno.

It’s located behind the Peerless building. For information visit the “Lot Mercantile Market”