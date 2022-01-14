‘Pandemic fatigue’: Health experts urge public to get vaccinated as COVID cases rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Central Valley and the nation, health experts say getting vaccinated and boosted can help protect from severe illness and save lives.

President of the American Medical Association Dr. Gerald Harmon says getting vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from the virus during this surge of COVID-19 cases.

“I think all of us not only have COVID fatigue but COVID pandemic fatigue. It seems like we’ve been doing this forever. It’s only been 24 months, just 24 long months, ” said Harmon.

“We’re in the midst of unprecedented virus outbreaks now across the country…we really want to encourage folks to consider getting vaccinated because that is a very effective means to protect yourself.”