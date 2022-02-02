‘Not your typical comic-con’: Fresno event aims to support local this upcoming weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – A big event in Clovis this Saturday will be celebrating all things comics, sci-fi, TV, anime and video games.

Event organizer Pete Salazar says The Weekend Blender is not your typical comic-con and over 60 local vendors will be present at the event, all selling different items.

“It’s just really a platform to support local, buy local and enjoy local,” said Salazar.

The Weekend Blender will have an array of activities, booths, a cosplay contest, special guests and more on Saturday and Sunday this upcoming weekend.

Photo Courtesy – Pete Salazar

Photo Courtesy – Pete Salazar

Photo Courtesy – Pete Salazar

Photo Courtesy – Pete Salazar

Salazar also says the event will be holding a blood drive with the Central California Blood Center. Those who donate blood will be given a free Star Wars-themed shirt.

Other non-profits that guests can support while attending the event include Bras for a Cause, Project Wish Upon a Star and Able Advocates.

“We’ve got really good non-profits coming out and charities for the awareness and so forth. It just ties everything in community-wise. It’s really going to be a cool great event this weekend,” said Salazar.

The Weekend Blender will take at the Sierra Vista Mall on Sat. from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Entry into the event is free for all guests.