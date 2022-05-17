FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)– Wildfire scientists in partnership with the nonprofit group First Street have created a new model that analyzes property-specific wildfire risks.

The chief data officer for First Street, Ed Kearns says the model uses government open data, including fuel estimates from the U.S. Forest Service, USGS topography, and fire behavior models to create a wildfire risk assessment score.

The group says the simulations can predict wildfire risks for the next 30 years.

Kearns says, in California, 100,000 of the riskiest properties in the state are predicted to grow six-fold by 2050.

The data is available at riskfactor.com and realtor.com.

The group has also created an analysis score for flood risks.