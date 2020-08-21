Navigating Back to School during a pandemic

The school day looks much different this year and not just inside the classroom. Social skills and friendships also built outside the classroom play a vital role in a child’s learning, development and overall well-being.

Parents also have a lot to juggle, and this year more than ever, they’ll look to online resources and virtual tools to stay connected with others in their community.

We talked with family and parenting expert Ericka Souter about digital tools and tips you can use to stay socially connected and navigate this year’s back to school season–from organizing study sessions, recess and playdates, to tips for parents on building relationships with others in their community.