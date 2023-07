FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Monster Jam returns to the Save Mart Center on Friday, July 28 until Sunday, July 30.

The event features classic monster trucks like Grave Digger, Megladon, El Toro Loco and Monster Mutt.

The event features four different shows of competition and tickets start at $22.

Along with racing, fans can also enjoy a Monster Jam Pit Party Saturday and Sunday for an extra fee.