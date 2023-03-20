FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2023 Moe Bagunu Memorial Golf Classic Thursday, March 30.

The event is a fundraiser for the Fresno Chamber of Commerce and its programs that help businesses in the community. This year’s tournament is being held at Sunnyside Country Club.

It features several prizes including a chance to win a new car from BMW Fresno, a new motorcycle from Herwaldt Motorsports, and two $50,000 hole-in-one winning opportunities.

You can register at the Fresno Chamber of Commerce website.

Individual costs are $250 for members and $300 for non-members. Foursome costs are $1,000 for members and $1,200 for non-members.