MedWatch Today anchor Connie Tran welcomes new baby girl

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – We have some exciting news to share about one of our KSEE coworkers.

MedWatch Today anchor Connie Tran is a new mommy.

Connie and her husband Daniel Royal welcomed baby Chloe Anna Rose on Saturday just after 5 p.m. — a belated Christmas present.

She’s 6-pounds-4-ounces, and she’s just adorable.

Our congratulations to Connie and Daniel on the addition of their Royal baby.

