FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Nearly 26-million Americans are living with asthma. The Central Valley is considered an asthma hot spot because of our poor air quality.

According to the American Lung Association, Fresno Madera, Hanford, and Visalia are the top four most polluted cities in the region.

Allergy and immunology specialist Dr. Malik Baz suggests those diagnosed with asthma talk to their doctor about using preventative inhalers now and rescue inhalers when needed.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has these tips to help reduce asthma triggers.