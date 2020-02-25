Madera KSEE Sunrise is going on the road with MCCC President Angel Reyna

MADERA, California – KSEE Sunrise is going on the road in Madera with Oakhurst and Madera College Centers President Angel Reyna.

For more information about Oakhurst and Madera College Centers visit MCCC

Madera has a population of 65,706. The town was named after the Spanish term for lumber and laid out by the California lumber company in 1876.

Landmarks include the notable and historic Madera water tower and a fully operational drive-in movie theater.

