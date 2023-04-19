FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Cultiva La Salud is hosting a virtual presentation to inform Central Valley residents, especially the Latino community about the current plan to end Covid-19 health emergency resources.

The event will be held virtually on the organization’s Facebook page and live via Zoom at this link.

Dr. Trinidad Solis from Fresno County Department of Public Health and Parlier community leader Leticia Trujillo will speak during the event.

The Biden administration announced plans to end public health emergency resources on May 11, affecting access to testing, vaccinations, and treatment for Covid-19. Organizers of Wednesday’s event say they plan to answer questions about those changes and inform people about resources that will be available.