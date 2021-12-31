Local life coach shares how to create New Year’s resolutions that last

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – We’re just hours away from ringing in the new year and that means people around the world are making New Year’s resolutions that often don’t last past January.

Those resolutions can range from bettering your health, to losing weight, to living an overall happier life.

Fresno Life Coach, Beverly Novella, and the owner of BNLC Services said the best way to maintain these resolutions is to set attainable goals.

“Instead of saying I’m going to quit smoking, say I am going to cut back and work towards quitting,” said Novella.

“Have one less cigarette a day.”

She also said having a positive mindset is very helpful when creating your New Year’s resolutions.