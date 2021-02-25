Local American Heart Association to host ‘Go Red for Women’ Digital Experience

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — February is “heart month” and Friday is the “Central Valley Go Red for Women” digital experience.

It’s a day where community members in the Central Valley gather together and support the American Heart Association.

This year, the event is being held online as a digital experience because of the pandemic. In years past, it would include a lunch, fashion show and speakers. While people won’t be gathering in- person, Dr. Bonnie Her, a Family Medicine Specialist at Community Medical Providers and American Heart Association volunteer medical expert said it will be a fun, informative and interactive afternoon.

“We are going to hear from medical experts and others who will share their stories about heart disease.”

“One in three women are affected by heart disease and stroke,” said Dr. Her. “So bringing us together and hopefully finding ways to prevent, treat and cure heart disease that just claims too many lives and one too many women. So I think that is where the importance is there.”

The event is Friday, Feb. 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.