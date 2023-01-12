CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Culinary Center and The Grazing Table Events are hosting a charcuterie design class on January 19.

The Clovis Culinary Center is a kitchen space and incubator for food businesses and startups. It opens to the public once a month for cooking classes.

January’s class focuses on charcuterie, taught by The Grazing Table Events owner Auzzie Lewis. The class will be held on January 19, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $80 and can be purchased by clicking here. Ingredients and supplies are included.

The Clovis Culinary Center is located on the corner of Willow and Ashlan Avenues in Clovis.