KSEE24 and Catholic Charities host Turkey Drive to help families enjoy Thanksgiving meal this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – KSEE24 and Catholic Charities are partnering together for their 13th year of hosting the KSEE24 Turkey Drive next Tuesday.

Ashlee Wolf with Catholic Charities said the Turkey Drive gives families the opportunity to relax and enjoy the holiday instead of focusing on the hard times they may be going through.

“With the turkey shortage this year and the increased costs that we’re seeing in the price per pound in a bird, it’s really difficult for families to afford a Thanksgiving meal,” Wolf said. “We want to be there to provide that [meal], not just to nourish their bodies, but to provide them with the opportunity to create those holiday memories at home this year.”

The Turkey Drive will take place on Nov. 23 from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the KSEE24 parking lot.

Catholic Charities will also be accepting other food donations for Thanksgiving meals such as instant mashed potatoes, canned green beans, canned corn and more for those interested in donating foods other than turkey.

Monetary donations are also accepted via the Catholic Charities website or by texting the word “GIVE” to (559) 206-6538.

For those who aren’t able to attend the upcoming Turkey Drive, food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Catholic Charities site on 149 N. Fulton Street between now and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.