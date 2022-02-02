Kids encouraged to try hockey for free at Fresno ice rink ahead of Winter Olympics

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Local athletes are working to perfect their skills at an ice rink in Fresno as they aspire to someday participate in the Winter Olympics.

On Wednesday, ice skaters and hockey players were at the Gateway Ice Center on Marks Avenue to showcase their talents ahead of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Organizers of the Fresno Youth Hockey are encouraging local youth, ages 4-16, to get out on the ice and try hockey for themselves, free of charge.

The next 4-week Fresno Youth Hockey session will kick off at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the Gateway Ice Center.

You can find more information about the program and sign up on the Fresno Youth Hockey website.