FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Local youth choir Kids Can Sing will perform “Pirates! The Musical” this Friday, March 24 at the Paul Shagoin Concert Hall on the campus of Clovis North High School.

The musical follows the “Queen of the High C’s” and her crew as they try to win an annual singing competition, despite having a stowaway on board.

Tickets are available on the Kids Can Sing website. (kidscansing.com)

Tickets are $5 for children ages 2-12, $8 for seniors, and $12 dollars for general admission.