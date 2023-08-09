FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The 5th annual Kick It Outreach event is on Saturday, described as a chance for students to get free shoes and other supplies to get them ready to go back to school.

The event will take place at Cary Park, which is at 4750 N. Fresno Street and is on from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Pastor Edward Thomas with Impact Church in Fresno stopped by the KSEE24 studio to speak more about the event. You can watch the interview with Brody Logan and Taryn Mitchell in the video player above.