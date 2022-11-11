FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kearny Park Renaissance Faire is celebrating its 24th anniversary. The Renaissance Faire is November 12 and 13 at Kearney Park in Fresno.

This year, the event is celebrating Tudor Christmas in addition to traditional jousting, battle pageants, knights in shining armor, food, and fun.

Park organizers say King Henry the VIII will also marry his 4th wife Anne of Cleves during the event.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, veterans, and seniors. The park also charges $5 cash per car for parking.