Jon DeChambeau talks about his son defending his title at the US Open and the ongoing rivalry with Koepka

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Defending champion and Clovis East High School Graduate, Bryson DeChambeau, tees off at Torrey Pines for round one of the U.S. Open Thursday afternoon near San Diego.

KSEE24 Sunrise spoke with his father, Jon DeChambeau, who will be watching from his home in the Central Valley.

Conditions at Torrey Pines are tough, but he believes that will play to his son’s advantage.

DeChambeau is the longest driver on tour. His father said even if he’s in the rough, his approach shots will be short.

“Most of the time he is driving it far enough to where he is hitting wedges,” said Jon DeChambeau. “It is easier to hit and knock a wedge on the green than it is to hit a seven iron out of the rough and knock it on the green. So, he is excited about the prospect and the opportunity, you know, being defending champion he is very confident, but time will tell. Golf is golf.”

Recently DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have become the center of attention thanks to an ongoing rivalry that has played out on the course and on social media.

“It’s part of what the world is today,” said Jon DeChambeau. “Brooks Koepka believes that the eyes on him and Bryson is good and I believe it is a good thing in golf.”