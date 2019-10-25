Howl-O-Ween spooktacular

Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Fresno Humane wants you to get your “Freak On” with a creepy photo event in costume with your favorite 4-legged pal! 

Photographer Amanda Angle is ready to capture your crazy cute moment with you and your bestie! 

For just a $10 donation to Fresno Humane or bring a new, large dog collar to donate and you get a moment to remember conveniently sent to your e-mail! 

The event is Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company located at 745 Fulton Street

