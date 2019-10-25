Howl-O-Ween spooktacular

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The Fresno Humane wants you to get your “Freak On” with a creepy photo event in costume with your favorite 4-legged pal!

Photographer Amanda Angle is ready to capture your crazy cute moment with you and your bestie!

For just a $10 donation to Fresno Humane or bring a new, large dog collar to donate and you get a moment to remember conveniently sent to your e-mail!

The event is Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company located at 745 Fulton Street

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.