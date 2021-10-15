How did a COVID side effect help a Fresno woman create a sweet new business?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A Fresno woman is crediting a COVID-19 side effect for inspiring her to create a sweet new business.

The National Institutes of Health describe parosmia as “a change in the normal perception of odors, such as when the smell of something familiar is distorted, or when something that normally smells pleasant now smells foul.”

For Kristina Diordyuk, the COVID-19 side effect was an especially unwelcome one.

“Everything was tasting terrible,” she explained.

The only foods Diordyuk was able to tolerate were sweets.

“Cinnamon tasted wonderful,” Diordyuk said. “So I came up with the French toast recipe and turned it into a small business.”

Diordyuk founded “The Modern Toast,” and now the part-time nurse is also a part-time French Toast chef, bringing the tastiness to her clients.

“We bring the whole setup. The griddle, the tables, the bread and all the toppings,” said Diordyuk.

For more information on The Modern Toast, you can visit them on Facebook or on Instagram.