Hospitals experience staffing shortages due to COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise and new variants of the virus spreading, hospitals are feeling the effects of the pandemic.

Community Regional Medical Center ICU Dr. Mohamed Fayed says staffing shortages are the biggest challenge health care workers are facing during the pandemic.

“Right now we have about 51 patients in the ICU for COVID. This is really a higher capacity,” Fayed says. “This is more than 109% overcapacity. Nursing staff and employee staff has been [an] extremely limited resource for us.”

Fayed says all patients currently in the ICU are unvaccinated and 86% of patients seen in the hospital for COVID-19 are also unvaccinated.

“It’s a very clear signal to us that the people [who are] getting infected and getting seriously ill requiring hospitalization are the unvaccinated people, unfortunately.”

To help with staffing shortages, Fayed says CRMC will be accepting more travel nurses to help mitigate this impact.