‘Growing the Table’ helps coordinate farmers and food distribution for food drives

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Growing the Table helps select farmers and ranchers achieve economic viability and sustainability, organizers say.

Kat Taylor from Growing the Table said the organization helps to coordinate farmers and food distribution organizations for food drives to help families facing food insecurity. 

The organization helps to distribute culturally relevant produce according to organizers.

Growing the Table said they provide free, organic produce to farmworkers’ families and people experiencing homelessness.  For more information, you can visit their website.

