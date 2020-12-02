Getting to know Caroline Collins, the newest face on KSEE24 Sunrise and Midday

We’re welcoming a new face to the KSEE24 Sunrise and Midday team! Meet Caroline Collins!

Wake up bright and early with KSEE24 Sunrise News Anchor, Caroline Collins. The Western Pennsylvania native started her career in Erie, PA at WJET 24 as a general assignment reporter. She then became the Weekend Anchor and Reporter at the news station she grew up watching, 21 WFMJ in Youngstown Ohio.

Caroline attended Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA on a full-ride athletic scholarship. During her four years on the women’s golf team, she won several events and made two holes-in-one within two weeks of one another.

In 2019, she graduated with her Master’s Degree in Communication Technology with a Social Media Specialization from Point Park University.

Before joining the KSEE24 Team, Caroline co-hosted a nationally televised golf instructional show series, The Swing Clinic, airing on FOX Sports. She has also been the face of national golf companies modeling for Golf Galaxy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The now avid golfer is passionate about raising funds and awareness for The Folds of Honor Foundation. The more than $25,000 she has raised for the non-profit provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military men and women who have been killed or disabled serving our great nation.

When she’s not on-air Caroline enjoys playing 18 holes or hitting the driving range and putting green, practicing yoga, attending fitness classes, dining at new restaurants and traveling to amusement parks to ride the most thrilling attractions!

One of her greatest adventures was driving from her hometown of West Middlesex, PA to Fresno, CA. She and her Father spent five days on the road together hauling furniture and a carload of on-air dresses.

You can get to know Caroline better by following her on social media, @carolineontv.

Make sure to watch her weekdays from 5:00 to 7:00 A.M. and 11:00 to noon on KSEE24.