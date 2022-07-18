FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2022-2023 school year starts August 15 for Fresno Unified students.

This week, the district is offering a week-long early registration event. The event runs from Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22.

The event gives families an opportunity to register early, ensure all necessary documents are submitted, and ask questions.

The event is being held at Fresno Adult School in room 221, each day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Spanish and Hmong translators are also available.