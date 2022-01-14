Fresno Street Eats hosts event that highlights best Birria in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno Streets is hosting a special event in Downtown Fresno at Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden on Friday.

The Birria Err Thang is a celebration hosted by Fresno Street Eats that highlights the best Birria creations in the Central Valley.

Mike Oz with Fresno Street Eats says they asked participating food trucks to try out something new and exclusive for the event Friday evening.

“We thought let’s take it to the next level. Let’s do Birria pizza, Birria ramen,” said Oz. “Basically we put out the challenge to our food trucks to say, hey, go out and create something cool, something different, something exclusive for this evening, and they definitely did a good job.”

The Birria Err Thang event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Tioga Sequoia Beer Garden. Admission is free and anyone is welcome to join in on the fun.