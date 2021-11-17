Fresno Kiwanis Club accepting donations for VA kids winter shopping spree

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Kiwanis Club is helping children of veterans in the VA’s homeless assistance program by giving them the opportunity to go on a shopping spree for all their winter clothing essentials.

Fresno Kiwanis Club President David Rodriguez Jr. and Chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement Mary Golden said this is the third year both organizations have been working together to put together the VA Kids Balakian Shopping Spree.

“It just means so much to our veterans and the families,” Golden said. “It’s a precious project, it’s very close to my heart and we’re just happy to be partnering with Kiwanis for this.”

Fresno Kiwanis Club is still working to raise funds for the event and says its goal is to raise $15,000, for 100 children. Meaning each child is given $150 for their shopping spree.

The event is set to take place at 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the Burlington Coat Factory Store in Clovis.

For those interested in donating to the cause visit the Fresno Kiwanis website for more information.