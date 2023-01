FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Jr. Monsters hockey team is working to raise money to attend the 2022 International Silver Stick Finals in Ontario, Canada January 12 – 15.

The team was invited to represent the Pacific Region. The team is planning to host a cornhole tournament to help raise funds for tournament fees, food, and travel expenses. The event will be held at the Campus Pointe shopping center near Fresno State,

The team also has a gofundme page where you can donate.