FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A local church in Fresno is celebrating Christmas with a drive-thru nativity scene.

Bethany Church will have a live-action, drive-thru tour complete with live animals called the “Journey to Bethlehem.”

The “Journey to Bethlehem” will begin on Dec. 17 and run through Dec. 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Bethany Church website.