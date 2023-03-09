FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The FIRST Robotics Central California Regional competition returns to the Fresno Convention Center Saturday, March 11.

Thursday and Friday high school students from around the state will begin setting up and practicing for the event.

The event will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday. Valley schools participating include MadTown Robotics out of Madera, Duncan Dynamics, The Neon Knights, CTEC Titans, Uni-Rex, and Stable Circuits out of Fresno. The Buchanan Bird Brains will represent Clovis and the Arborbotics will represent Visalia.

The competition will also be live-streamed on the event’s website (https://cafirst.org/frc/centralvalley/).

Admission is free for those who would like to attend in-person.