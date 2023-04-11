FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Fresno Grizzlies play the Stockton Ports Tuesday evening at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno for the team’s home opener.

In addition to baseball action, fans will get a chance to see some of the new improvements made to the park, including a revamped field. It’s the first time the team will play on a new surface in more than 20 years.

The new field is a continuation of improvements made to the stadium. Last year, the Grizzlies and the City of Fresno invested more than $2 million in capital improvements, including a new video board, speaker system, and lighting.

Tuesday’s game starts at 6:50 p.m. The first 2,500 fans will get a magnet schedule. The home opener also includes a post-game fireworks show.