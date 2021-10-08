Fresno Fair features local food trucks at this year’s in-person event

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Fresno Fair is well underway as guests prepare for day three of fair festivities on Friday. One of the many fan favorites of the event is fair food which includes a range of sweet and salty foods for fairgoers to enjoy.

In 2021 the Fresno Fair has teamed up with local food trucks to feature them in the event’s “Food Truck Alley.” One of the many food trucks at the fair this year is Fury Hot Chicken which features Nashville hot chicken here in the Central Valley.

Devin Davies from Fury Hot Chicken says guests can purchase a variety of foods including spicy chicken sandwiches, loaded french fries and more when visiting their food truck.

“We try to keep it mild for those who are not too into the spice, but we do have extra spice for those who are up for the challenge,” Davies says.

The Fresno Fair will be open from 10:00 a.m. to midnight on Friday and general admission ranges from $8 to $12 for children and adults.

Guests can visit the Fresno Fair’s website for more information on all of this year’s fair festivities.