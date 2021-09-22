Fresno County Public Library offers hybrid activities, events for kids during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – September is library card sign-up month, but the library has more than just books for members of the community to enjoy this year.

The Fresno County Public Library also offers fun activities and events in-person and virtually to keep both children and teenagers entertained.

Teen Services Librarian Ariella Mason says although COVID-19 has been hard on the community, it’s given the library the opportunity to expand its array of activities.

“It’s really been – I’d hate to say cool during COVID because it has been bad, but the silver lining of COVID is that we’ve been able to reach out and do a bunch of really cool stuff,” Mason said.

Different activities the Fresno County Public Library offers for children and teens include reading to therapy dogs, builders and graphic design clubs, virtual programs including a teen Discord and various cultural activities.

Parents are also able to call in and pick up homemade craft kits for their children known as the Take-and-Make craft kits at the Fresno County Public Library.

For those interested in learning more about the events and activities available, head to the Fresno County Public Library’s website for more information.