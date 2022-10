FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College Fall Carnival kicks off Friday evening.

The free event will be held at the University Mall in the middle of the Fresno City College campus.

The event promises fun for the entire family with games, performers, photo booths, food trucks, a science demonstration, a haunted house, a pumpkin patch, and candy for trick-or-treaters.

The event will be held Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.