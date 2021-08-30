Fresno businesswoman wins Capital One pitch competition

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) — A Fresno businesswoman won the “Capital One Black Girl Magic Pitch Competition.”

Monisha Edwards started “Scent & Fire®” a tech-based manufacturer of eco-luxury scented candles and other fragrant consumables made from domestically sourced raw and recycled materials.

Capital One Business, in partnership with Boss Women Media, launched the “Black Girl Magic Pitch Competition” earlier this year where Edwards took first place and took home $25,000.

Edwards who was born and raised in Fresno now lives in Dallas.

For more information visit Scent & Fire®.