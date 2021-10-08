Firebaugh Principal talks massively successful Josh Allen ‘throwback’ hoodie fundraiser

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE) — A Firebaugh Eagles hoodie is now in high demand after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen wearing the hoodie before the Bills game on Sunday.

Allen, a graduate of Firebaugh High, has now helped his old high school sell over 3,500 hoodies at $40 each with all proceeds earned going towards the school.

Josh Allen & Firebaugh Eagles fans… you waited…. Here is the link to THE sweatshirt! We appreciate the support in advance ❤️💙 https://t.co/y09jtLh7V2 — Firebaugh Eagles (@FHSeaglesports) October 6, 2021

Firebaugh High Principal Anthony Catalan says the community is filled with excitement and wants to do whatever they can to support both Allen and the school.

“We’re humbled and thankful for all the support that is shown our way,” Calatan said. “We can’t say enough about the Bills mafia out there and everybody in the Valley and Firebaugh that has helped support this.”

Firebaugh Eagle hoodies will only be available for a limited time and sell for $40 each on the Shop One Buffalo website.