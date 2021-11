FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — If you need a crash course in etiquette ahead of the holidays, this information might be for you.

Meet Chiara Riggs Sill of Etiquette Moderne who provides etiquette lessons to adults, children, and families in the Central Valley.

Sill is offering holiday classes for families on Dec. 5 and Dec. 18.

You can contact Sill by calling (559) 461-5731 or emailing hello@etiquettemoderne.com.