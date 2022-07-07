FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Bank of America has pledged to triple-match donations to the Central California Food Bank in celebration of the food bank’s 30th anniversary.

The triple-match incentive runs from July 7 through July 8.

Central California Food Bank Co-CEO Kym Dildine says the monetary boost will help the food bank stretch that money into even more food for Central Valley families.

Kym Dildine says “Typically we can provide seven meals per dollar, obviously inflation has impacted that so it is probably a little bit lower than that, but we do all we can to bring in as much donated product from local farmers and manufacturers to offset the costs.”

You can donate to the Central California Food Bank on its website.